HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

HomeServe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $14.70 on Monday. HomeServe has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

HomeServe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.