HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
HomeServe Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $14.70 on Monday. HomeServe has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.
HomeServe Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HomeServe (HMSVF)
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.