Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Evergy were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 59.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 19.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Up 0.7 %

EVRG opened at $59.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

