Larson Financial Group LLC Has $45,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.92.

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.56 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

