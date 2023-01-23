The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $30,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $488.88 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $574.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

