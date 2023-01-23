Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,899 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 218,487 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 128,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

