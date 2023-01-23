Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
PEBO opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
