Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PEBO opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 81,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

