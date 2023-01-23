Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 589 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $148.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.