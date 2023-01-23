Andesa Financial Management Inc. Invests $372,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $183.32 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $204.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.57.

