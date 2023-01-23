Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,816 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,871,000 after acquiring an additional 248,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

