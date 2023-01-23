Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 90.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $108.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

