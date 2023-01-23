Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,790 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 67.2% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295,534 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,443,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $33,137,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 352.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after buying an additional 1,851,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $28,866,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT opened at $10.87 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

