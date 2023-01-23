Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 737.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZD opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

