Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 2,181 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $122.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $154.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

