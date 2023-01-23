Gratus Capital LLC Buys 1,184 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $397.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.