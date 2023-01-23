Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $156.73 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $159.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

