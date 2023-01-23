9,148 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,814 shares of company stock worth $33,179,644 over the last three months.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.92 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

