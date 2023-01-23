Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Equifax by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Equifax by 22.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax Dividend Announcement

EFX stock opened at $222.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $245.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.