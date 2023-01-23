iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.04 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

