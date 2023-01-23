Forestar Group (FOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.50 million. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FOR stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $826.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.66.
FOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
