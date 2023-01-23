Forestar Group (FOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.50 million. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOR stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $826.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Forestar Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Forestar Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

