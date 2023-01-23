Gratus Capital LLC Sells 121 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $347.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.58 and a 200-day moving average of $341.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

