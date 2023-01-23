Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $159.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

