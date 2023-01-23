Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,250,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after buying an additional 231,539 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

