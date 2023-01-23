Chemung Financial (CHMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. On average, analysts expect Chemung Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $47.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $223.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemung Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

