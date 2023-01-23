D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $94.48 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 103.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 305,909 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

