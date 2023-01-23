Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $274.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.82. Danaher has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,072,000 after acquiring an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Danaher by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 809,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after purchasing an additional 298,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 158,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,628,000 after buying an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,505,000 after buying an additional 69,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.