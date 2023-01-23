Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $67,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,108,000 after purchasing an additional 74,718 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 271.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $333.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.31 and a 200 day moving average of $323.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $358.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.