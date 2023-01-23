Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $236.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simmons First National stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. Simmons First National has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $29.94.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Simmons First National by 6.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

