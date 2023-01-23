Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Canadian National Railway has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.69-$5.69 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $123.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.78. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,953,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.26.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

