UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.34). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.77 million. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $85.13 on Monday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $106.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,223 shares of company stock worth $424,330 over the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 104.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11,801.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 121,083 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $9,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

