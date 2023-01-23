Premier Financial (PFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.37 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $968.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $29,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 178.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

