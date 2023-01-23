Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,700,000 after acquiring an additional 795,437 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

