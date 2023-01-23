Cardano (ADA) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.03 billion and approximately $630.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.61 or 0.07143270 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00077748 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029931 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00058065 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011398 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025526 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,394,996,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,231,146 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
