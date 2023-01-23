Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 468,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DGHI stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.05. Digihost Technology has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Digihost Technology had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Digihost Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGHI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

