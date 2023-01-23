Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIOC shares. Brookline Capital Management lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biocept in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

