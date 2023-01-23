Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nevro (NVRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nevro (NYSE: NVRO):
- 1/18/2023 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/17/2023 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2023 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/6/2023 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.
- 1/6/2023 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2022 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/20/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2022 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.
- 12/12/2022 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.
Nevro Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $37.92 on Monday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.
