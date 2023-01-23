Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nevro (NVRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nevro (NYSE: NVRO):

1/18/2023 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2023 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2023 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

1/6/2023 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2022 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

12/12/2022 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $37.92 on Monday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nevro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nevro by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,616 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Nevro by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

