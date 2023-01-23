The Graph Achieves Market Cap of $789.30 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $789.30 million and approximately $60.03 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,567,844,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,766,980,911 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

