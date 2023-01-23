Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $2.84 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00012399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $47.77 million and $526,139.01 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000988 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,741,932 coins and its circulating supply is 16,844,447 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,735,942 with 16,842,312 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.82285611 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $551,056.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.