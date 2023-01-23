xSUSHI Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $78,788.67 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $78,788.67 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00008032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

