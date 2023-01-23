Compound USD Coin Price Reaches $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 171.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00414426 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,661.43 or 0.29086606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00593179 BTC.

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin launched on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

