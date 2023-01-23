BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Achieves $32.61 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $32.61 million and approximately $915,665.51 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004884 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005659 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001956 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,798,214 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

