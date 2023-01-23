Safe Price Up 57.2% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 57.2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $9.26 or 0.00040495 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $193.00 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00229314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00101541 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00058177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.19426651 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

