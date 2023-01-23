ERC20 Market Cap Achieves $10.22 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.22 million and $47.33 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00030032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00224135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002858 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00906283 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $58.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

