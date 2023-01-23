0x (ZRX) Price Up 12.1% This Week

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $195.14 million and $22.47 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 171.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00414426 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,661.43 or 0.29086606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00593179 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.