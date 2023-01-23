Ark (ARK) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $55.18 million and $11.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003859 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,582,350 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

