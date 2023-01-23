Rotork (LON:ROR) Hits New 1-Year High at $352.20

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 352.20 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 326.60 ($3.99), with a volume of 117235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.20 ($3.97).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.78) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.15) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rotork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,613.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 309.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 271.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

