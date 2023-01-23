Golem (GLM) Market Cap Reaches $231.03 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $231.03 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

