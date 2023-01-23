Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Expands By 5.5%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 947,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 898,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 947.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMVHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.41) to GBX 1,930 ($23.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 2,025 ($24.71) to GBX 1,900 ($23.18) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of GMVHF stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. Entain has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

