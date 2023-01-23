GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
GREE Stock Up 3.2 %
GREE stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. GREE has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.
GREE Company Profile
