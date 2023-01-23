Short Interest in HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Rises By 9.5%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.
HORIBA Trading Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:HRIBF opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.02. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $55.25.
About HORIBA
