Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Exail Technologies Price Performance

Exail Technologies stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. Exail Technologies has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

