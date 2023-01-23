Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.0 days.
Exail Technologies Price Performance
Exail Technologies stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. Exail Technologies has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.
About Exail Technologies
